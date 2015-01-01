|
Citation
|
Hassan EM, Mahmoud HN, Ellingwood BR. Earths Future 2020; 8(10): e2020EF001518.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33283016 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Natural disasters may have catastrophic and long-lasting impacts on communities' physical, economic, and social infrastructure. Slow recovery of educational services following such events is likely to cause traumatic stress in children, lead families to out-migrate, and affect the community's overall social stability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
earthquakes; recovery; community resilience; educational policy; functionality; school systems