|
Citation
|
Kitulwatte IDG, Edirisinghe PS. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; 24(2): 55-59.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33281372 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: A reasonable number of workman injuries are reported for medicolegal examination every year. In addition to report on the degree of severity and consistency of the injuries with the historical evidence, the medical officers are expected to opine on degree of disability as well. However, routine Medicolegal Examination Form or Report used in Sri Lanka to report these cases does not carry a section for disability or impairment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disability; injury; Category of hurt; medicolegal examination; workman