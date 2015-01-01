SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pettersson B, Nordin E, Ramnemark A, Lundin-Olsson L. J. Frailty Sarcopenia Falls 2020; 5(4): 89-91.

(Copyright © 2020, Hylonome Publications)

10.22540/JFSF-05-089

33283074 PMCID

Early detection of older adults with an increased risk of falling could enable early onset of preventative measures. Currently used fall risk assessment tools have not proven sufficiently effective in differentiating between high and low fall risk in community-living older adults. There are a number of tests and measures available, but many timed and observation-based tools are performed on a flat floor without interaction with the surrounding. To improve falls prediction, measurements in other areas that challenge mobility in dynamic conditions and that take a persons' own perception of steadiness into account should be further developed and evaluated as single or combined measures. The tools should be easy to apply in clinical practice or used as a self-assessment by the older adults themselves.


Aged; Accidental falls; Functional ability; Geriatric assessment/methods; Postural balance

