BACKGROUND: Hand wounds are frequent in children (31% of hand injuries) and one possible mechanism responsible for profound laceration is metal fences while climbing. These injuries usually require a surgical look to explore soft-tissue damages, but the literature is poor regarding surgical findings and outcomes after this kind of traumatism. The aim of the study was therefore to report a consecutive series of hand and finger wounds caused by metal fences in children, focusing on surgical findings and potential complications.



METHODS: All consecutive hand or finger deep wounds caused by metal fences treated between January 2013 and December 2018 were retrospectively reviewed. Inclusion criteria were age below 18 years and a minimum follow-up of 2 years. Complications and surgical revisions were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 1265 patients were operated for hand or finger deep wounds during the study period, among which 74 were caused by metal fences. The mean age at surgery was 11.3±0.4 years, and the majority of patients were men (80%). Associated injuries were found in 55.4% of the patients including nerves (n=29) or tendons sections/disinsertion (n=6), and sheath (n=16) and pulleys (n=6) tearing. At a mean follow-up of 2.6±0.2 years, 12% of the patients required revision surgery for an irreducible flexion contracture secondary to a contractile scar and consisted of complete scar excision and zigzag flap. Additional tenoarthrolysis was required during the procedure, for 6 patients because of a persisting flexion contracture after excision.



CONCLUSIONS: Metal fences surgical palmar wounds in children are impressive lesions by their extended skin damages. Serious associated lesions (collateral pedicle or flexor tendons) were found in 1 case of 3. However, these injuries are not benign and should be carefully monitored clinically during the first postoperative month to look for potential contractile scars that can require revision.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV-retrospective cohort study.

