Abstract

BACKGROUND: Significant variation exists in the published rates of return to sport after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction (ACLR). Functional outcomes and psychological response to injury have been implicated as factors that influence return to sport. Most studies focus on patients aged in the mid-20s, and less is known about this topic in adolescents.



Purpose: To report midterm ACLR results for adolescent patients with regard to return to primary sport, patient-reported outcomes, and reinjury rate.



Study Design: Case-control study; Level of evidence, 3.



Methods: Adolescent athletes were contacted at a minimum of 2 years after ACLR. Patients completed 2 patient-reported outcome measures, the ACL--Return to Sport After Injury (ACL-RSI) and the International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) subjective form, and responded to questions regarding preinjury primary sport and level of competition, post-ACLR return to primary sport status, and reinjury.



Results: A total of 74 patients (mean ± SD surgical age, 15.9 ± 1.5 years; follow-up age, 19.9 ± 2.0 years; response rate, 24.5%) completed the surveys at a mean of 4.0 ± 2.0 years after primary ACLR. Outcome scores averaged 90.3 ± 12.3 for IKDC and 81.6 ± 20.4 for ACL-RSI. Questionnaire responses indicated that 27.0% of patients did not return to or sustain primary sport participation after ACLR; the principal reasons were poor knee function, team/training change, and fear of another injury. Both IKDC and ACL-RSI scores were statistically lower in patients who did not successfully return to their primary sport in contrast to patients who successfully resumed their primary sport (IKDC, P =.026; ACL-RSI, P <.001). IKDC and ACL-RSI scores were moderately positively correlated with one another (rSpearman = 0.60). There were 18 patients (reinjury rate, 24.3%) who suffered another ACL injury; 8 of these injuries included ipsilateral ACL graft tear (retear rate, 10.8%).



Conclusion: In our cohort, 73% of adolescent patients successfully returned to their primary preinjury sport at a minimum of 2 years after ACLR. Both knee function and psychological responses to injury were important in determining an adolescent athlete's return to sport. The findings support the use of the IKDC and ACL-RSI at midterm follow-up, with higher scores associated with a greater likelihood of adolescent patients returning to sport after ACLR.

