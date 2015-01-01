Abstract

BACKGROUND: Racial disparities in perioperative complications have been shown to exist for many procedures in orthopaedic surgery. Although anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) is commonly performed as an outpatient procedure, the rate of admission to the hospital postoperatively is not insignificant. Hispanic patients have been shown to have higher odds of admission compared with non-Hispanic patients.



Hypothesis: We hypothesized that racial disparities would decrease from 2007 to 2015, resulting in lower rates of hospital admission for Black and Hispanic patients.



Study Design: Descriptive epidemiology study.



Methods: This study represents a retrospective analysis of the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP) database for patients undergoing ACLR between 2007 and 2015. We performed bivariate analysis as well as binary logistic regression, with postoperative admission as the primary outcome. Previously identified risk factors for admission were used as predictors in addition to a term for the statistical interaction between year of surgery and ethnicity.



Results: A total of 7542 patients undergoing ACLR were assessed. The logistic regression model showed that Hispanic patients had higher overall odds of admission (odds ratio [OR], 3.320; P <.001) than White patients; Black patients also had higher odds compared with White patients (OR, 1.929; P =.009). However, there was a significant interaction between year of surgery and both Black ethnicity (OR, 0.907; P =.026) and Hispanic ethnicity (OR, 0.835; P =.002), indicating a significant decrease in the admission rates for these minority patients compared with White patients over time. Other risk factors for admission were the use of regional anesthesia (OR, 3.482; P <.001), bleeding disorders (OR, 5.064; P =.002), a higher body mass index (OR, 1.029; P <.001), and longer operative times (OR, 1.012; P <.001). More recent surgery was associated with lower odds of admission (OR, 0.826; P <.001).



Conclusion: Admission rates after ACLR declined from 2007 to 2015. Black and Hispanic patients were more likely to be admitted overall, but they also saw a greater decrease in the odds of admission than White patients. This represents a reduction in disparity between the 2 groups and is a reassuring improvement in racial disparity trends after a common sports procedure.

