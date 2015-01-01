SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stanley IH, Sachs-Ericsson NJ, Joiner TE. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 295: e113584.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2020.113584

33285344

Most suicide deaths in the United States are enacted with a firearm, and recent and first-time purchasers of firearms represent at-risk groups. This study aimed to examine differences in indicators of suicide risk among individuals who either (a) reported current firearm ownership/access or (b) denied current firearm ownership/access but reported an intention to obtain a firearm (i.e., prospective firearm owners). Participants were 96 young adults with a lifetime history of suicidal ideation and firearm ownership, access, or interest. We assessed recent suicidal ideation severity with the Depressive Symptom Index-Suicidality Subscale (DSI-SS) and sought to internally replicate findings with the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) item 9. Fifty-two (54.2%) participants reported firearm ownership/access and 44 (45.8%) identified as prospective firearm owners. Prospective firearm owners had significantly greater DSI-SS suicidal ideation severity scores compared with those who already own/have access to a firearm, corresponding to a medium effect size; results were consistent with the PHQ-9 suicidal ideation item.

FINDINGS of this initial investigation suggest that the intention to commence firearm ownership might represent an at-risk period, especially for individuals with a history of suicidal thinking. Replication of findings in larger and more clinically severe samples is needed.


Firearms; Suicide; Means safety

