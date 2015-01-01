Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knowledge about experiences of depression among younger-old adults from the general population is limited. The aim was to explore experiences of depression in early late life.



METHODS: Sixteen participants in the population-based Gothenburg H70 Birth Cohort Studies (12 women and 4 men) who had reported a history of depression between ages 60-70 took part in focus group discussions (n = 4). Data were analyzed using focus group methodology.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in the overall theme 'I wanted to talk about it, but I couldn't'. The participants expressed unmet needs of communication about depression with family, friends, and healthcare staff. Participants wanted to know more about the causes and effects of depression, available treatment options and how to avoid recurrence. Lack of knowledge was a source of frustration; trust in health care providers was diminished. Being retired meant that opportunities for communication with co-workers were no longer available, and this made it harder to break negative thought and behavioral patterns. Being depressed meant losing one's normal self, and participants were grieving this. Thoughts of death and suicide were experienced in solitude; knowing that there was an escape could generate a feeling of comfort and control.



CONCLUSIONS: Younger-old adults have expressed a need to talk about their experiences of depression. They would like to know more about available treatments, potential side effects, and how to avoid recurrence. Care providers also need to be aware there is a need for an existential dialogue about death.

