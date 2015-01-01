Abstract

OBJECTIVE: School-based educational programs have shown positive changes in health-related behaviors among adolescents. The aim of this study was to analyze the changes in pain-related knowledge among adolescents and in the use of positive responses to their peers' pain behaviors after watching a brief educational video.



METHODS: One hundred and thirty-five adolescents (mean age=13.27; SD=1.17) participated and provided demographic and pain-related information. They also responded to a pain-related knowledge questionnaire before (T1), after (T2) and one month after (T3) watching a brief pain educational video, and to a modified version of the Inventory of Parent/Caregiver Responses to the Children's Pain Experience at T1 and at T3.



RESULTS: There was a significant increase in pain knowledge for all participants between T1 and T2 (ηp=0.73) and between T1 and T3 (ηp=0.62). An increase in responses considered to be positive to peers' pain behaviors (i.e., the promotion of well-behaviors and coping responses) one month after watching the educational video was also found. Interestingly, these results were not associated with the chronic pain status of the participant.



DISCUSSION: The findings showed that a brief and inexpensive educational video-based intervention in schools helps to increase pain-related knowledge and change responses to students with chronic pain. This has the potential to prevent chronic pain and related disability among students, and decrease bullying-like behaviors towards students with chronic pain.

