Abstract

OBJECTIVES: While phenobarbital (PB) is commonly used for the management of seizures in newborns and pediat-rics, its administration may accompany with acute poisoning. We aimed to review the literature to find out the frequency of PB poisonings in newborns and children with seizures.



METHOD: Literature search was performed by two independent reviewers to find relevant articles about PB toxicity in neo-nates and pediatrics that were treated for seizure.



RESULTS: 18 articles met the inclusion criteria and were included to this systematic review. The main reasons of PB poison-ing in studied patients were therapeutic intoxication. Reported signs of PB poisoning were lethargy, sedation, lack of suck-ing, fever, skin rash, hepatic inflammation and alopecia. Moreover, respiratory depression, encephalopathy, myocardial fail-ure, syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone, and coma were among the complications of acute PB toxicity in chil-dren and infants.



CONCLUSION: PB therapy for the management of seizures in newborns and children might be associated with poisoning. Alt-hough supportive and symptomatic treatments are available for PB overdose, it should be administered with caution, using drug monitoring to avoid toxicity.

