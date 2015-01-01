|
Citation
Gholami N, Farnaghi F, Saberi M, Zamani N, McDonald R, Hassanian-Moghaddam H. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 219: e108425.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33291028
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of poisoning from methadone and prescription opioids is increasing in pediatric populations. Naloxone is the main antidote for treatment. Long-acting opioid toxicity may need close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). In our previous study, naltrexone prevented re-narcotization in methadone-poisoned adults. Here, we aim to share our experience with the use of oral naltrexone for preventing recurrence of toxicity in opioid-naïve children.
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Children; Pediatric; Naloxone; Opioids; Toxicity; Antagonist