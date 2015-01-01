|
Citation
|
Tenzin T, Karki R, Duba T, Jamphel K, Dhendup S, Subba DK, Dorji G, Miller PG, Connor J, Barker D, O'Brien KS, Kypri K. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33289214
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Bhutan has a high incidence of alcohol-related disease. With economic development, motorised transport is proliferating, increasing the potential for traffic injury. We investigated drink-driving in the country's largest urban environment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic injury; alcohol; driving; drink‐driving; random breath testing