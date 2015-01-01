Abstract

Driving safety in tunnels has always been an issue of great concern. Establishing delineators to improve drivers' instantaneous cognition of the surrounding environment in tunnels can effectively enhance driver safety. Through a simulation study, this paper explored how delineators affect drivers' gaze behavior (including fixation and scanpath) in tunnels. In addition to analyzing typical parameters, such as fixation position and fixation duration in areas of interest (AOIs), by modeling drivers' switching process as Markov chains and calculating Shannon's entropy of the fit Markov model, this paper quantified the complexity of individual switching patterns between AOIs under different delineator configurations and with different road alignments. A total of 25 subjects participated in this research. The results show that setting delineators in tunnels can attract drivers' attention and make them focus on the pavement. When driving in tunnels equipped with delineators, especially tunnels with both wall delineators and pavement delineators, the participants exhibited a smaller transition entropy H t and stationary entropy H s , which can greatly reduce drivers' visual fatigue. Compared with left curve and right curve, participants obtained higher H t and H s values in the straight section.

Language: en