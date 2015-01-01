Abstract

Unfavorable driving states can cause a large number of vehicle crashes and are significant factors in leading to traffic accidents. Hence, the aim of this research is to design a robust system to detect unfavorable driving states based on sample entropy feature analysis and multiple classification algorithms. Multi-channel Electroencephalography (EEG) signals are recorded from 16 participants while performing two types of driving tasks. For the purpose of selecting optimal feature sets for classification, principal component analysis (PCA) is adopted for reducing dimensionality of feature sets. Multiple classification algorithms, namely, K nearest neighbor (KNN), decision tree (DT), support vector machine (SVM) and logistic regression (LR) are employed to improve the accuracy of unfavorable driving state detection. We use 10-fold cross-validation to assess the performance of the proposed systems. It is found that the proposed detection system, based on PCA features and the cubic SVM classification algorithm, shows robustness as it obtains the highest accuracy of 97.81%, sensitivity of 96.93%, specificity of 98.73% and precision of 98.75%. Experimental results show that the system we designed can effectively monitor unfavorable driving states.

