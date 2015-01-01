|
Citation
|
Daniels M. Handchir. Mikrochir. Plast. Chir. 2020; 52(6): 483-489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33291165
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The popularity of E-Cigarettes is increasing. Besides addiction and pulmonary health damage, reports of burn injuries from e-cigarette explosions are also increasing. Mostly, explosions of e-cigarettes are attributed to its lithium-ion battery. Due to increasing cases and missing guidelines we want to present three cases of our hospital and publish recommendations for the management of burn injuries caused by e-cigarette explosions.
Language: de