Abstract

Understanding the association between crash attributes and drivers' crash involvement in different types of crashes can help figure out the causation of crashes. The aim of this study was to examine the involvement in different types of crashes for drivers from different age groups, by using the police-reported crash data from 2014 to 2016 in Shenzhen, China. A synthetic minority oversampling technique (SMOTE) together with edited nearest neighbors (ENN) were used to solve the data imbalance problem caused by the lack of crash records of older drivers. Logistic regression was utilized to estimate the probability of a certain type of crashes, and odds ratios that were calculated based on the logistic regression results were used to quantify the association between crash attributes and drivers' crash involvement in different types of crashes.



RESULTS showed that drivers' involvement patterns in different crash types were affected by different factors, and the involvement patterns differed among the examined age groups. Knowledge generated from the present study could help improve the development of countermeasures for driving safety enhancement.

Language: en