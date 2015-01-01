SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Romm KF, Metzger A, Gentzler AL, Turiano NA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

OBJECTIVE: The current study utilized a longitudinal person-centered approach (latent transition analysis [LTA]) to assess transitions into and out of risk-behavior profiles during the transition into and throughout the first year of college.

Participants: Participants included 579 first-year college students (Mage = 18.13, SD =.94) from a large mid-Atlantic university.

METHODS: Participants completed surveys at five points throughout their freshman year.

RESULTS: LTA suggested that most individuals either abstained from engaging in risk behaviors or transitioned toward profiles of less risk over time. A smaller portion of individuals either began and ended the year in the same risk profile or transitioned into profiles of greater risk.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight the importance of utilizing person-centered analyses to examine change in multiple health-risk behaviors.


physical activity; substance use; First-year college students; latent transition analysis; risky sexual behaviors

