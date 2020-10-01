Abstract

Little is known about the neurophysiological processes underlying visual processing during active behavior and how these change over the life span. This study investigated early (P1) and later (P3) event-related potentials of the electroencephalogram associated with visual perception in older and younger adults while sitting, standing, and walking. While sitting and standing, accurate performance in both groups was not associated with event-related potential characteristics. During walking, in contrast, prolonged latencies and reduced amplitudes of the P1 were related to slower responses and increased misses, respectively. No covariations of behavior and P3 characteristics were observed. However, prolonged P3 latencies with increasing motor task complexity were present for both age groups, and reduced amplitudes while walking were replicated in younger participants. Older participants were more affected by walking in general as reflected in slower walking speeds as well as reduced accuracy and relative P1 amplitudes. These results provide further insights into cognitive-motor interference during natural walking in younger and older adults on early attentional-perceptual processing stages, even for simple additional visual tasks.

