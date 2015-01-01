Abstract

BACKGROUND: A method for assessing balance that differentiates between balance deficit can help guide effective interventions for preventing falls in older adults.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to clarify the relationship between balance control systems and falls, and to examine the ability of the Brief-Balance Evaluation Systems Test (BESTest) to evaluate balance deficits in older adults.



METHODS: Overall, 109 community-dwelling older adults participated in this study. The history of falls in the last year was investigated. Balance deficits were assessed using the Brief-BESTest, the functional reach test, the Timed up and Go Test, and the one leg balance test. We analyzed the difference between the fallers and non-fallers across two different age groups.



RESULTS: Among younger-older group participants (age < 75 years), there were no significant differences between fallers and non-fallers across all variables. Among older-older group participants (age ≥ 75 years), there were significant differences in the Brief-BESTest total (p= .011; fallers, 13.5 versus non-fallers, 17.0) and section IV scores (postural responses of the Brief-BESTest; p= .026, 2.0 versus 5.0). There was no significant difference in other balance measurements.



CONCLUSIONS: The postural responses assessed by the Brief-BESTest may serve important functions and may be associated with falls in older adults.

