Abstract

This study aims to develop a lightweight ballistic helmet based on nanocomposite with matrix of the copolymer of benzoxazine with an urethane prepolymer [poly(BA-a-co-PU)], at mass ratio 80/20, reinforced with aramid fabric and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs). This has a protection level II according to the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) 0106.01 standard. The effects of MWCNTs mass content in a range of 0 to 2 wt% on tensile, physical and ballistic impact properties of the nanocomposite were investigated. The results revealed that the introduction of MWCNTs enhanced the tensile strength and energy at break of the nanocomposite; the highest values were obtained at 0.25 wt%. In addition, the nanocomposite laminate with 20 plies of aramid fabric showed the lowest back face deformation of 8 mm which was much lower than that specified by the NIJ standard. According to Military Standard (MIL-STD) 662F, the simulation prediction revealed that the ballistic limit of the ballistic helmet nanocomposite was as high as 632 m s-1. The developed laminates made of aramid fabric impregnated with poly(BA-a-co-PU) 80/20 containing 0.25 wt% MWCNTs showed great promise for use as a light weight and high-performance ballistic helmet.

