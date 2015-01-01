Abstract

Shaken baby syndrome is a common variant of the abusive head trauma in infants and toddlers and is still subject of intensive research. In recent years, a number of radiological studies on the diagnostic and forensic relevance of injured bridging veins were conducted using different imaging modalities. The present article will give an overview on the current state of research in this field and will discuss the forensic implications. The meta-analysis of the seven currently existing studies revealed that injuries of the bridging veins and bridging vein thromboses, respectively, frequently appear as rounded, enlarged, and/or tubular structures. The "tadpole sign" may serve as a valuable tool for the identification of these formations. Especially, T2*/SWI (susceptibility-weighted imaging) sequences allow for good detectability of these lesions and should always be generated when abusive head trauma is suspected. In conclusion, it can be recommended that the presence of radiologically detectable bridging vein injuries should give reason to search for other manifestations of physical child abuse.

Language: de