Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the effects of acute paraquat poisoning on cognitive function of patients through neuropsychologic test.



METHODS: In June 2019, 36 patients with acute paraquat poisoning in the emergency department of a provincial hospital in Hebei Province were selected as the case group. 36 healthy individuals were selected as control group. The cognitive function and depressive state were assessed by mini mental state scale, auditory word learning test, digit span test, connection test, Boston Naming Test and geriatric depression scale.



RESULTS: The results of Mini-Mental State examination showed that the total score of the case group was lower than that of the control group, the difference was statistically significant (P<0.05). The results of the Auditory Vocabulary Learning test showed that the scores of delayed recall, clue recall, corrective ability and semantic learning strategies of the case group were significantly lower than those in the control group (P<0.05). There was no significant difference in the scores of immediate memory between the two groups (P>0.05). The scores of Digit Span test and Boston Naming test in the control group were higher than those in the case group, the Trail Making test time in the control group was shorter than that in the case group, and the differences were statistically significant (P<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Acute paraquat poisoning can impair human cognitive ability to a certain extent.

