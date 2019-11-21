SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ouyang GL, Lai YY, Zhong SQ, Zhu HB. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(11): 852-854.

(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20191121-00538

33287482

This article analyzes the clinical manifestations and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data of 2 patients with hypoxic encephalopathy after simple asphyxia gas poisoning. Both patients were in a moderate coma after being poisoned, and the arterial blood lactic acid level and carbon dioxide partial pressure were higher than the normal range within 1 week after poisoning. Two patients were cured and discharged after being treated with oxygen therapy and glucocorticoids. The prognosis was good.


Blood lactate; Gas poisoning; Hypoxic encephalopathy; Magnetic resonance imaging; Simple asphyxiated gas

