Abstract

This article analyzes the clinical manifestations and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data of 2 patients with hypoxic encephalopathy after simple asphyxia gas poisoning. Both patients were in a moderate coma after being poisoned, and the arterial blood lactic acid level and carbon dioxide partial pressure were higher than the normal range within 1 week after poisoning. Two patients were cured and discharged after being treated with oxygen therapy and glucocorticoids. The prognosis was good.

