Abstract

This paper introduces a method to extract driving behaviors from a human expert driver which are applied to an autonomous agent to reproduce proactive driving behaviors. Deep learning techniques were used to extract latent features from the collected data. Extracted features were clustered into behaviors and used to create velocity profiles allowing an autonomous driving agent could drive in a human-like manner. By using proactive driving behaviors, the agent could limit potential sources of discomfort such as jerk and uncomfortable velocities. Additionally, we proposed a method to compare trajectories where not only the geometric similarity is considered, but also velocity, acceleration and jerk. Experimental results in a simulator implemented in ROS show that the autonomous agent built with the driving behaviors was capable of driving similarly to expert human drivers.

Language: en