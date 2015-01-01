Abstract

Rear-end collision prediction has gained an increasing attention for safety improvement in smart cities. It is urgent to design efficient warning strategies for rear-end collisions which is one of the main causes of traffic accidents. The existing researches have been conducted to predict the collisions. Learning-based methods are proposed to solve this complicated issue, which the traditional methods are difficult to solve. However, due to some limitations in terms of the feature extraction and prediction performance, back-propagation learning methods are facing challenge. In this paper, we proposed a novel Rear-end Collision Prediction Mechanism with deep learning method (RCPM), in which a convolutional neural network model is established. In RCPM, the dataset is smoothed and expanded based on genetic theory to alleviate the class imbalance problem. The preprocessed dataset is divided into training and testing sets as the input to train our convolutional neural network model. The experimental results show that compared with the Honda, Berkeley and multi-layer perception neural-network-based algorithms, RCPM effectively improves performance to predict rear-end collisions.

Language: en