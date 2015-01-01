SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Piantini S, Bourdet N, Savino G, Rosalie S, Pierini M, Deck C, Willinger R. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2020; 25(6): 591-602.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13588265.2019.1626531

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study was dealing with to evaluate whether the motorcycle impact speed reduction produced by an ideal Motorcycle Autonomous Emergency Braking system (M-AEB) is sufficient to significantly reduce the head injury severity of a helmeted rider. A set of thirteen motorcycle crashes were analysed. Multibody simulations of the victim's kinematics were used to identify the impact conditions of the head against the colliding object. Two levels of impact speed reduction hypothetically produced by M-AEB were considered: 4 km/h and 8 km/h. A mean reduction of 10% to 18% in a head impact velocity was observed. Mixed effects models showed a significant relationship between crash configurations, motorcycle impact speed reduction, and head impact velocity components. However, non-identified parameters may have had a role in the head injury mitigation effects. This study shows that M-AEB system can reduce the rider's head impact velocity with potential consequences on head traumas.


Language: en

Keywords

active safety; autonomous emergency braking; evaluation; Head injuries; motorcycles

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print