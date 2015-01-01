Abstract

The paper concentrates on the safety analysis of children transported in bicycle-mounted baby carriers. The biomechanics are widely researched for pedestrians and cyclists, but there is no clear understanding of children's kinematics during accidents in commonly used baby carriers. Using a finite element vehicle model coupled with a multibody bicycle, dummies and a generic baby carrier, the authors numerically simulated various impact scenarios. The results of the simulations proved a complex motion of the bicycle. Validation of the simulative outcome was done by comparison to full-scale tests from the literature. This includes Wrap Around Distances and cyclist kinematics as well as the frontal shape parameters of the impacting vehicle. Further, the crashworthiness of the baby carrier was investigated. It was concluded that the belt system, which is attached to the baby carrier, was in several cases not able to secure the child in its position. In a result, the studied baby carrier showed poor performance as a passive safety device during the simulated accidents. In this respect, also possible injuries of the child's head, brain and neck were discussed. Finally, the authors concluded that the kinematics of the impacted child buckled in a baby carrier are neither representing cyclist's nor pedestrian's kinematics.

