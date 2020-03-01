Abstract

The aim of this paper is to identify effective factors on motorcycle usage time in work-tours. To do so, a survey on motorcyclists whose workplaces are in the Central Business District (CBD) of Tehran is conducted. Due to the connected nature of daily activities, travel pattern usually has tour shape, so tour-based approach is employed in this study. For identifying and comparison of variables reflecting motorcycle usage time in simple and complex work-tours, two Accelerated Failure Time (AFT) models are developed. The results indicate that in simple tours model "home location" and "tour start time" are significant while in complex tours model "trip number", "motorcycle age" and "driving experience" are the most significant factors. Moreover, it has been shown that trip distance and monthly fuel cost are two effective factors on motorcycle usage time in both simple and complex tours. However, trip distance has greater effect in complex tours.

Language: en