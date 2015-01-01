Abstract

Road gradient and vehicle mass are estimated using a method with variable forgetting factor, which has strong adaptability and following capability. A control strategy with hierarchical correction is proposed for a vehicle that shifts on a slope. The shifting process is composed of the upper identification decision and lower shift correction executive layers. The upper layer focuses on collecting vehicle parameters, estimating road gradient and vehicle mass, and presenting a modified control decision. The lower layer performs the slope shift schedule from the upper layer.



RESULTS of the simulation test are shown. Furthermore, the designed strategy can duly downshift the gear uphill and avoid frequent shifting, thereby reducing the wear of the transmission parts and downshifting the gear timely downhill to utilise the torque characteristics of engine braking and reduce the wear of the braking system.



Keywords: double-clutch automatic transmission; forgetfulness factor; slope estimation; mass estimation; shift modification; hierarchical control; least square method.

Language: en