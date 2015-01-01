SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ueda S. International Journal of Early Childhood Education 2020; 27: 159-172.

男性保育者の子どもへのわいせつ行為の対策について ―デンマークからの示唆―

(Copyright © 2020)

10.34567/iaece.27.0_159

unavailable

Male childcare workers are facing ma Male childcare workers are facing mainly four types of barriers in work: 'low inly four types of barriers in work: 'low salary', 'relationship with colleagues', 'imasalary', 'relationship with colleagues', 'image as woman's job' and 'potential sexual ge as woman's job' and 'potential sexual abuse of children'. abuse of children'.


Particularly concerning the sexual abuse, Particularly concerning the sexual abuse, although being increasingly recognized although being increasingly recognized internationally, it has not been seriously discussed in Japan yet. Despite such a internationally, it has not been seriously discussed in Japan yet. Despite such a relative 'scientific' neglect in Japan, thisrelative 'scientific' neglect in Japan, this barrier actually discourages some daycare barrier actually discourages some daycare institutions to employ male childcare workinstitutions to employ male childcare workers and it recently became the matter of ers and it recently became the matter of social controversy (Chiba city 2017). Given social controversy (Chiba city 2017). Given that no effective solution has been that no effective solution has been currently found at national level, in thiscurrently found at national level, in this paper the focus is directed toward an paper the focus is directed toward an international case, notably Denmark, which international case, notably Denmark, which has been considered as having established has been considered as having established an advanced climate for male childcare workers. Thus, this paper is aimed at an advanced climate for male childcare workers. Thus, this paper is aimed at identifying problems and strategies atidentifying problems and strategies at both policy and institutional level. both policy and institutional level.


Firstly, the literature review was conducted of the report of European Firstly, the literature review was conducted of the report of European Commission Network on Childcare in whicCommission Network on Childcare in which the international discourse on male h the international discourse on male childcare workers, concrete media materials and policy level strategies in Denmark childcare workers, concrete media materials and policy level strategies in Denmark were introduced. Secondly, semi-structured inwere introduced. Secondly, semi-structured interviews were conducted with five male terviews were conducted with five male childcare workers in Danish daycare institutchildcare workers in Danish daycare institutions to find out the solutions regarding ions to find out the solutions regarding sexual abuse protections. sexual abuse protections.


The Danish case inform us that 1) preventative measures through obligating the The Danish case inform us that 1) preventative measures through obligating the presentation of criminal record from potentpresentation of criminal record from potential male childcare workers as well as 2) the ial male childcare workers as well as 2) the government-led initiatives to sweep away prgovernment-led initiatives to sweep away prevailing social 'bias' about men's sexual evailing social 'bias' about men's sexual abuse threat would be effective. Additionally, it is found that effective solutions at the abuse threat would be effective. Additionally, it is found that effective solutions at the field level in Denmark include 1) constructi field level in Denmark include 1) constructi ng the 'open environment' and 2) sharing ng the 'open environment' and 2) sharing critical consciousness among colleagues regarding the potential sexual abuse. Through this Danish experience, it is suggested for Japan that: 1) the facility environment should be established where all childcare workers, regardless of sex, can share the same consciousness about sexual abuse and cooperate in work and 2) the government intervention should go beyond the current 'prevention measures for recurring' onto a more proactive 'preventative measures'.


Keywords: Male childcare workers, Denmark, Sexual abuse of children, Gender


Language: ja

男性保育者が少ない主な要因として「給与の低さ」、「同僚との人間関係」、「女性職
のイメージ」、「子どもへのわいせつ行為」の4点が挙げられる。とりわけ「子どもへ
のわいせつ行為」については、国際的に議論されているが、日本では十分に議論が進
展していない。国内の研究において、あまり着目されていなかったにも関わらず、こ
の障壁は実際に男性保育者の保育職への参入を妨げ、最近では社会的な論争の一つと
なっている（千葉市 2017）。国内では有効な解決策が見出されていない為、本研究で
は国外の動向、とりわけ男性保育者先進国として位置付けられてきたデンマークに焦
点を当てる。「子どもへのわいせつ行為」に対するデンマークにおける政策及び施設
レベルでの対策について明らかにし、日本の男性保育者が抱える「子どもへのわいせ
つ行為」に対する新たな知見を提供することを本研究の目的とする。

第一に、国際的に初めて男性保育者に関して議論された保育ネットワークの報告書
やデンマークにおける具体的なメディア資料、政策レベルでの戦略を中心とした資料
を分析し、政策レベルでの対策について整理した。第二に、デンマークの男性保育者
5名に対して半構造化インタビュー調査を実施し、施設レベルでの解決策について明
らかにした。

結果、デンマークの政策レベルでの対策として、1)犯罪証明書の提出義務化による
未然防止策と、2)男性保育者への偏見や不信を払拭する為の行政主導によるプロジェ
クト活動の2点が明らかになった。さらに施設レベルの対策として、1)オープンな環
境の徹底と、2)同僚間の話し合いによる意識の共有の2点が挙げられた。デンマーク
の事例から日本に対して、1)子どもへのわいせつ行為に対する問題が性別に関わらず
保育者全体に向けられた課題であるという意識を共有し、互いに協力関係の中で保育
を行うこと、2)政府の対策が従来までの再発防止策を越えて、未然防止策を講じるべ
きであることが示唆された。

キーワード：男性保育者、デンマーク、子どもへのわいせつ行為、ジェンダー
