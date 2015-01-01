Abstract

Male childcare workers are facing mainly four types of barriers in work: 'low salary', 'relationship with colleagues', 'image as woman's job' and 'potential sexual abuse of children'.





Particularly concerning the sexual abuse, although being increasingly recognized internationally, it has not been seriously discussed in Japan yet. Despite such a relative 'scientific' neglect in Japan, this barrier actually discourages some daycare institutions to employ male childcare workers and it recently became the matter of social controversy (Chiba city 2017). Given that no effective solution has been currently found at national level, in this paper the focus is directed toward an international case, notably Denmark, which has been considered as having established an advanced climate for male childcare workers. Thus, this paper is aimed at identifying problems and strategies at both policy and institutional level.





Firstly, the literature review was conducted of the report of European Commission Network on Childcare in which the international discourse on male childcare workers, concrete media materials and policy level strategies in Denmark were introduced. Secondly, semi-structured interviews were conducted with five male childcare workers in Danish daycare institutions to find out the solutions regarding sexual abuse protections.





The Danish case inform us that 1) preventative measures through obligating the presentation of criminal record from potential male childcare workers as well as 2) the government-led initiatives to sweep away prevailing social 'bias' about men's sexual abuse threat would be effective. Additionally, it is found that effective solutions at the field level in Denmark include 1) constructing the 'open environment' and 2) sharing critical consciousness among colleagues regarding the potential sexual abuse. Through this Danish experience, it is suggested for Japan that: 1) the facility environment should be established where all childcare workers, regardless of sex, can share the same consciousness about sexual abuse and cooperate in work and 2) the government intervention should go beyond the current 'prevention measures for recurring' onto a more proactive 'preventative measures'.





Keywords: Male childcare workers, Denmark, Sexual abuse of children, Gender



Language: ja