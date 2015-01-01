Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Subjective age has been implicated in a range of health outcomes but its associations with Fear of Falling (FoF) are unknown. The present study examined the relation between subjective age and FoF in large national sample.



METHODS: Participants were drawn from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS, 2011-2017). 1,679 participants provided data on FoF, subjective age, demographic factors, depressive symptoms, prior falls, self-rated health and measures of the Short Physical Performance Battery. FoF was assessed again 7 years later.



RESULTS: Regression analyses revealed that an older subjective age was related to a 24% higher likelihood to develop FoF 7 years later. This association was independent of age, sex, educational attainment, race and prior falls. In addition, depressive symptoms, self-rated health, and physical inactivity mediated the associations between subjective age and FoF.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study showed that an older subjective age is related to the development of FoF over time, and further identified psychological and functional pathways that may explain this association. These results confirm the role of subjective age on one of the markers of frailty in the aging population.

Language: en