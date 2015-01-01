|
Coile E, Bailey K, Clayton EJ, Eversley Kelso TR, MacNew H. Am. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33295796
BACKGROUND: The management of the pediatric trauma patient is variable among trauma centers. In some institutions, the trauma surgeon maintains control of the patient throughout the hospital stay, while others transfer to a pediatric specialist after the initial evaluation and resuscitation period. We hypothesized that handoff to the pediatric surgeon would decrease the length of stay by more efficient coordination with pediatric subspecialists and ancillary staff.
trauma; pediatric trauma; length of stay