|
Citation
|
Wijoyo EB, Susanti H, Panjaitan RU, Putri AF. BMC Proc. 2020; 14(Suppl 13): e19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33292238
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Natural disasters have become the most common, profound, and universal type of catastrophes over decades. Natural disasters can lead to both negative and positive impacts on survivors. Nurses have an important role in fostering posttraumatic growth (PTG) as a positive psychological adjustment amongst the survivors. However, nurses may have different perceptions of their roles in PTG. Such differences may result in various approaches in supporting PTG as best as possible. Therefore, nurses' perception regarding PTG needs to be explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Posttraumatic growth; Natural disasters; Nurse perceptions