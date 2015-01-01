Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few studies have addressed the unintentional suffocation of infants in China. This study is to assess the mortality rate of unintentional suffocation among infants and the differences across age groups, gender, rural versus urban locations and related healthcare services.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study on unintentional suffocation death of infants under 1 year of age in Hunan Province from 2009 to 2018.



SETTING: Hunan Province, with a population of 74 million, has an area of 210 000 square kilometres and 123 counties/districts.



PARTICIPANTS: The total data of 4109 unintentional suffocation deaths of infants in Hunan Province from 2009 to 2018 was collected, including 2331 boys, 1766 girls, 12 infants of unknown gender, 2906 rural children and 1203 urban children.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: The unintentional suffocation mortality rate of infants is defined as the number of unintentional suffocation deaths of children under 1 year of age per 100 000 live births in the same year.



RESULTS: The infant mortality rate showed a downward trend from 2009 to 2018. Infant unintentional suffocation death decreased first and then fluctuated. The proportion of unintentional suffocation death to infant death showed an upward trend in fluctuation. Boys and rural children had higher mortality rates than those of girls and urban children. A total of 43.5% of the deaths occurred in winter. Forty-eight per cent of the unintentional suffocations were infants between 1 and 4 months of age. A total of 46.4% of the deaths occurred at home, and 71.6% were not treated; approximately 81.8% of the untreated cases were mainly due to a lack of time to get to the hospital. A total of 65.2% of the deaths were diagnosed postmortem.



CONCLUSION: The mortality rate of unintentional suffocation among infants in Hunan Province should attract the attention of the population, and measures should be taken according to epidemiological investigations.

