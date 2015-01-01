|
Hoffmann U, Clemens V, König E, Brahler E, Fegert JM. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2020; 14(1): e43.
33292414
BACKGROUND: International studies show that child maltreatment is a widespread but often underestimated problem that causes high individual, social and economic costs. Child maltreatment is an important topic for the medical sector as well. On the one hand, affected persons often seek support and help from healthcare professionals, but on the other hand, assaults can also occur in medical institutions by healthcare professionals. Surprisingly, there is hardly any data on the frequency of child maltreatment by healthcare professionals in general and particularly by nursing staff.
Language: en
Child maltreatment; Nursing; Child protection; Child and adolescent psychiatry; Medical institutions