SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fallon B, Filippelli J, Joh-Carnella N, Collin-Vézina D, Lefebvre R, Moody B, Trocme N, Quinn A. Child Maltreat. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077559520979588

PMID

33291968

Abstract

This study examines whether increased interaction and observation of young children by school professionals leads to an increase in school-based reports to child welfare authorities and in the identification of child maltreatment victims. Comparing provincial-level data collected before and after full-day kindergarten implementation in Ontario, a doubling in rates of school-referred investigations involving 4- and 5-year-old children was found. There was no significant difference in the rates of maltreatment substantiation, service referrals made or transfers to ongoing services, but the rate of child functioning concerns noted in these investigations tripled. The findings suggest there are differences in how the school and child welfare systems define and respond to suspected child maltreatment. Implications for practice, policy and research are explored.


Language: en

Keywords

policy; child maltreatment; child welfare services; early school-age

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print