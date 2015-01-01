Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite advances in the evidence base and scaling up of mental health and psychosocial interventions for children and adolescents affected by conflict and adversity, a theory-practice gap remains, with limited translation of research findings to affected communities.



METHODS: In order to disseminate findings from a review on mental health and coping for children and adolescents, a psychoeducational comic book 'Somoud' was developed and piloted with adolescents and their caregivers in Lebanon, using a qualitative Grounded Theory approach.



RESULTS: In total, 10 participants (5 adolescents, 5 parents), took part in the study. Using Thematic Content Analysis, 6 themes were identified; 1) psychoeducation versus misinterpretation, 2) balancing depth with accessibility, 3) aesthetic appeal, 4) contextual relevance and realism, 5) daily stressors, and 6) parental and social relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings demonstrate the importance of cultural and contextual piloting of psychoeducational content, and the potential usefulness and accessibility of a comic book format to disseminate information to adolescents. Data from the pilot was used to inform the development of a new version of 'Somoud' for sharing with adolescents in Lebanon. Further research is required to establish the effectiveness of the psychoeducational book as a 'self-help' tool, and to further improve knowledge exchange between researchers and communities.

