Citation

Bosqui T, Mayya A, Younes L, Baker MC, Annan IM. Confl. Health 2020; 14(1): e78.

DOI

10.1186/s13031-020-00324-7

PMID

33292348

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite advances in the evidence base and scaling up of mental health and psychosocial interventions for children and adolescents affected by conflict and adversity, a theory-practice gap remains, with limited translation of research findings to affected communities.

METHODS: In order to disseminate findings from a review on mental health and coping for children and adolescents, a psychoeducational comic book 'Somoud' was developed and piloted with adolescents and their caregivers in Lebanon, using a qualitative Grounded Theory approach.

RESULTS: In total, 10 participants (5 adolescents, 5 parents), took part in the study. Using Thematic Content Analysis, 6 themes were identified; 1) psychoeducation versus misinterpretation, 2) balancing depth with accessibility, 3) aesthetic appeal, 4) contextual relevance and realism, 5) daily stressors, and 6) parental and social relationships.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings demonstrate the importance of cultural and contextual piloting of psychoeducational content, and the potential usefulness and accessibility of a comic book format to disseminate information to adolescents. Data from the pilot was used to inform the development of a new version of 'Somoud' for sharing with adolescents in Lebanon. Further research is required to establish the effectiveness of the psychoeducational book as a 'self-help' tool, and to further improve knowledge exchange between researchers and communities.


Keywords

Adolescents; Mental health; Dissemination; Psychoeducation; Wellbeing

