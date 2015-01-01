Abstract

BACKGROUND: Deaths attributable to psychostimulants with abuse potential have increased in the United States (US) in recent years. Methamphetamine use, in particular, has risen sharply. We evaluated the correlation between amphetamine- and methamphetamine-related case exposures reported to the Michigan Poison Center (MiPC) coinciding with psychostimulant age-adjusted mortality rates from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).



METHODS: We compared amphetamine and methamphetamine exposures reported to the MiPC from 2012 to 2018, queried from ToxSentry® database, to MDHHS reports on resident death certificates with attributed death due to "overdose, regardless of intent" and related cause of death attributed to psychostimulants with abuse potential. Linear regression assessed goodness-of-fit. Slope with standard error and adjusted R2 were reported. Psychostimulants included methamphetamine, 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), dextroamphetamine, levoamphetamine, and methylphenidate.



RESULTS: Psychostimulant deaths reported by MDHHS increased from 17 to 165 between 2012 and 2018. The average age-adjusted rate of psychostimulant-involved overdose deaths per 100,000 state residents rose from 0.2 to 1.8. Linear regression of MiPC amphetamine exposure rates with state health department-reported age-adjusted psychostimulant mortality rates yielded a slope of 1.93, SE 0.5, p value 0.035, and adjusted R2 0.55. Linear regression of MiPC methamphetamine exposure rates with state health department-reported age-adjusted psychostimulant mortality rates yielded a slope of 0.78, SE 0.27, p value 0.012, and adjusted R2 0.70 suggesting a strong correlation.



CONCLUSION: Psychostimulant use and associated deaths in the US are increasing, representing an evolving public health threat. Michigan demonstrates consistency with national trends and data from the MiPC correlates strongly with state-reported age-adjusted psychostimulant mortality rates. Strengthening collaboration between poison centers and state health departments is critical for detection and mitigation efforts and can thereby inform resource allocation.

