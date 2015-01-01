Abstract

This article presents a five-part dataset for human gait analysis in a healthy older adult population (37 women and seven men; age 69.98 ± 8.57 years, body mass index 27.71 ± 4.57). Part 1 compromises demographic data for the 44 participants, along with the results of the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) motor function test and the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). We used the MMSE to ensure the participants could understand the experimental protocol instructions. Part 2 presents the anthropometric measurements of the participants. Part 3 shows the results for each item of the Gait component of the Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment (POMA-G). Part 4 contains five files per participant, storing motion-capture data for the lower limb in the Coordinate 3D (C3D) format. These files were generated using a Vicon motion analysis system, consisting of 24 reflective markers and seven cameras (Vantage V5) sampled at 100 Hz. Part 5 contains 26 gait parameters for each C3D file obtained using Nexus 2.9.3. The dataset is available in a Mendeley repository (Reserved DOI: 10.17632/xgw6bg3g8h.1).

