Abstract

Dezful is the capital of Dezful County, a city in Khuzestan Province, Iran. On August 12, 2017, after a chlorine gas leakage in Dezful, more than 475 people were affected by chlorine gas, and they all suffered from respiratory complications. A lot of problems were encountered in the preparation of the relief forces and organization of the blueprint on how to respond to the incident, such as lack of knowledge on establishment of danger zone, lack of warning system, lack of proper triage and absence of decontamination plans, lack of special chemical safety outfit and respiratory equipment for rescuers, lack of instructions for proper handling, lack of knowledge in dealing with this type of disaster, and inappropriate evacuation skills and failure to cordon off and insure the location of the incident. Although the initial measures to arrest this crisis was performed based on the health system's instructions of the country with regard to all the possible risks, lack of a comprehensive inter-organizational program and prevention plans, lack of control plans, lack of adequate preparation and response to chemical poisoning, lack of foresight, lack of a risk plan, and lack of an intervention plan for these incidents were the reasons for the damages and problems encountered after the crisis.

