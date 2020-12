Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the profile of exogenous pesticide poisoning notifications in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, from 2011 to 2018.



METHODS: This was a descriptive study of data retrieved from the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System. Sociodemographic, clinical and pesticide-related variables were included and presented in absolute and relative frequencies.



RESULTS: 3,122 suspected cases of exogenous pesticide poisoning were reported. The main toxic agent was pesticide for agricultural use (60%). Spraying (42%) and dilution (18%) proved to be the activities with greatest pesticide exposure. Most pesticide poisoning occurred at home (59%), and accidental contamination (40%) was the main cause of poisoning. Most poisoning was of the acute single kind (82%) and clinical evaluation (61%) was the criterion most used for diagnosis.



CONCLUSION: Most of records of exogenous pesticide poisoning in Rio Grande do Sul were related to its agricultural production model.

