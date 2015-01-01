Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study examined gender differences in the relationship between physical activity (PA) and psychological distress in college students. Participants: The participants were recruited at a university in the U.S. (91 subjects) and another university in South Korea (164 subjects) in November 2016.



METHODS: The subjects participated in an online survey.



RESULTS: PA had a significant association with a decrease of Psychological Distress only in women (β = -.27). Moreover, Social Support for PA (β = -.11) and PA Self-Efficacy (β = -.08) had an indirect effect on Psychological Distress only in Women.



CONCLUSIONS: Only women showed a significant association between PA and psychological distress. PA Self-Efficacy and Social Support for PA were indirectly associated with Psychological Distress only in women. Moreover, women could be motivated to be physically active by both Social Support for PA and PA Self-Efficacy, whereas men could be motivated to exercise by PA Self-Efficacy.

