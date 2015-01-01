Abstract

The study purpose was to identify associations between assault deterrent presence in kindergarten through 12th (K-12) grade schools and physical assaults (PAs) against educators. Data collected through a two-phase study identified physical and nonphysical violent events and utilized a nested case-control study to identify PA risk/protective factors. Analyses included multivariable modeling. Adjusted analyses demonstrated a significant decreased risk of PA with routine locker searches (odds ratio [OR] = 0.49, 95% confidence interval [CI] [0.29, 0.82]). Also important, although not statistically significant, were presence of video monitors (OR = 0.72, 95% CI [0.50, 1.03]), intercoms (OR = 0.77, 95% CI [0.55, 1.06]), and required school uniforms/dress codes (OR = 0.74, 95% CI [0.52, 1.07]). These findings are integral to school nursing practice in which there is opportunity to influence application of relevant pilot intervention efforts as a first step in determining the potential efficacy of broad-based interventions that can positively impact the problem of school-related violence.

