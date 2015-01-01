Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous research concerning staff views of behaviour management has not considered instructors' views. The definitions of competence in behaviour management are fragmented, which can undermine the effectiveness of training interventions.



AIM/QUESTION: This study aimed to describe Finnish and British Management of Actual or Potential Aggression instructors' perceptions of safety and behaviour management-related competences and create a conceptual framework for comprehensive competence.



METHOD: An explorative-descriptive qualitative approach with purposive sampling (N= 22), semi-structured interviews and abductive content analysis.



RESULTS: Conceptual framework of comprehensive competence in managing challenging behaviour includes five categories - knowledge, skills, attitude, confidence and ethical sensitivity - and 21 sub-categories. Competent staff and supportive leadership ensured safety, while inconsistent risk management culture, the health and behaviour of service users, and inadequate staff orientation endangered safety.



DISCUSSION: The study produced new knowledge of safety issues and competences from the perspective of the instructors who deliver behaviour management training.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Competence to manage challenging behaviour should be developed based on our conceptual framework to provide an effective and safe training. Prevention, the risk assessment process, alternative communication, and the definitions of 'confidence', 'support' and 'restraint' should all be sufficiently addressed in future training.

Language: en