Abstract

Real-time sensing of chemical warfare agents by optical sensors is today a crucial target to prevent terroristic attacks by chemical weapons. Here the synthesis, characterization and detection properties of a new sensor, based on covalently functionalized carbon nanoparticles, are reported. This nanosensor exploits noncovalent interactions, in particular hydrogen bonds, to detect DMMP, a simulant of nerve agents. The nanostructure of the sensor combined with the supramolecular sensing approach leads to high binding constant affinity, high selectivity and the possibility to reuse the sensor.

Language: en