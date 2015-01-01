Abstract

BACKGROUND: In many countries, there is evidence that intimate partner violence is prevalent among young women. This study aimed to determine the prevalence and the factors associated with intimate partner violence in young women (aged 15-24 years) attending secondary schools in Maputo, Mozambique.



METHOD: Using a probability proportional sampling strategy, 431 participants were recruited, and the data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire. Binary and multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed to assess the association between IPV and sociodemographic and sociocultural factors. Odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) are reported.



RESULTS: Of the 413 participants, 248 (60%) (95% CI: 55.15-64.61) had experienced at least one form of IPV in their lifetime. Then, of the 293 participants who had a partner in the previous 12 months prior to the data collection, 186 (63.4%) (95% CI: 57.68-69.00) reported IPV in the 12 months prior to data collection. The psychological violence was the predominant type of violence, lifetime prevalence 230 (55.7%), and over the previous 12 months 164 (55.9%). The risk of IPV was associated with young women lacking religious commitment (AOR, 1.596, 95% CI: 1.009-2.525, p = 0.046) and if the head of the young women's household was unemployed (AOR, 1.642 95% CI: 1.044-2.584, p = 0.032). In the bivariate analysis the odds of being abused remained lower among the younger teenage women (OR, 0.458 95% CI: 0.237-0.888, p = 0.021), and higher, among young women if the partner was employed (OR, 2.247 95% CI: 1.187-4.256, p = 0.013) and among the young women believing that males are superior to females (OR, 2.298 95% CI:1.014-5.210. p = 0.046).



CONCLUSION: These findings reveal a high prevalence of IPV among young women. Comprehensive programs should incorporate socioeconomic empowerment strategies to increase women's autonomy. There is a need to address religious beliefs through cultural perspectives, to improve social interactions that promote violence free relationships, gender egalitarian norms, and physical and emotional wellbeing for young women.

