Abstract

PURPOSE: Violence against women is a global epidemic. Such violence occurs in sport, although previous research has focused on child/youth sexual abuse or elite sport. Despite sport being identified as having a role in preventing violence against women, little is known about how sport organizations respond to violence against adult women in community sport.



METHODS: Twenty-two individual participants from 12 sports organizations based in Victoria, Australia participated in this empirical and applied Concept Mapping study to explore the perceived challenges sports organizations face in responding to violence against women. Concept Mapping is a mixed-method participatory approach and we analyzed the results using a socio-ecological framework.



RESULTS: Sports administrators considered training-related challenges as the most important but most difficult to address. Challenges related to organizational capacity/social environment were perceived as easier but less important to address.



CONCLUSIONS: Key initiatives can be developed to support sport organizations to respond to violence against women in sport, but they will need assistance to prioritize initiatives addressing the most important challenges given a perceived lack of capacity to do so.

