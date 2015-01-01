Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to describe the risk factors that influence the self-injury behavior of adolescents assisted at a Psychosocial Care Center for Children and Adolescents, according to subjects' own perceptions.



METHOD: a descriptive, exploratory, qualitative study carried out through medical records and a focus group with 07 adolescents. The statements were submitted to thematic content analysis.



RESULTS: in the risk factors category, four subcategories emerged: Family adversity factors; Social contagion; Adverse life events; Personal characteristics. Conflicts, lack of support, drug use in the family, meeting someone who cuts themselves, social networks, religiosity, history of sexual violence and bullying were identified as risk factors that influence self-injury.



FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: adolescents pointed out the need for prejudice-free dialogues in schools, in health and family devices, configuring protective factors to avoid this practice that comes from several negative events throughout life.

Language: en