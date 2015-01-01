Abstract

Traffic scene construction and simulation has been a hot topic in the community of intelligent transportation systems. In this paper, we propose a novel framework for the analysis and synthesis of traffic elements from road image sequences. The proposed framework is composed of three stages: traffic elements detection, road scene inpainting, and road scene reconstruction. First, a new bidirectional single shot multi-box detector (BiSSD) method is designed with a global context attention mechanism for traffic elements detection. After the detection of traffic elements, an unsupervised CycleGAN is applied to inpaint the occlusion regions with optical flow. The high-quality inpainting images are then obtained by the proposed image inpainting algorithm. Finally, a traffic scene simulation method is developed by integrating the foreground and background elements of traffic scenes. The extensive experiments and comparisons demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed framework.

