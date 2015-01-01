|
Yuan S, Chen Y, Huo H, Zhu L. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(23): e6939.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33291772
Traffic scene construction and simulation has been a hot topic in the community of intelligent transportation systems. In this paper, we propose a novel framework for the analysis and synthesis of traffic elements from road image sequences. The proposed framework is composed of three stages: traffic elements detection, road scene inpainting, and road scene reconstruction. First, a new bidirectional single shot multi-box detector (BiSSD) method is designed with a global context attention mechanism for traffic elements detection. After the detection of traffic elements, an unsupervised CycleGAN is applied to inpaint the occlusion regions with optical flow. The high-quality inpainting images are then obtained by the proposed image inpainting algorithm. Finally, a traffic scene simulation method is developed by integrating the foreground and background elements of traffic scenes. The extensive experiments and comparisons demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed framework.
analysis and synthesis; road scene inpainting; road scene modeling; traffic elements detection