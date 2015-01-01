Abstract

We describe a case of Catha edulis (Khat) drug-induced liver injury in a 28-year-old man from Yemen. The patient presented with jaundice, fatigue, and anorexia. Extensive workup, including liver biopsy, was performed. This is the first reported case in the United States without definite autoimmune hepatitis. Diagnosis requires high clinical suspicion and extensive workup. Increasing migration and differences in cultural practices lead to the need for an increased awareness of this type of cases, which is underreported.

Language: en