SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Palacios Argueta P, Attar B, Sikavi C, Alagiozian-Angelova V, Mishra S. ACG Case Rep. J. 2020; 7(11): e00480.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American College of Gastroenterology)

DOI

10.14309/crj.0000000000000480

PMID

33299901 PMCID

Abstract

We describe a case of Catha edulis (Khat) drug-induced liver injury in a 28-year-old man from Yemen. The patient presented with jaundice, fatigue, and anorexia. Extensive workup, including liver biopsy, was performed. This is the first reported case in the United States without definite autoimmune hepatitis. Diagnosis requires high clinical suspicion and extensive workup. Increasing migration and differences in cultural practices lead to the need for an increased awareness of this type of cases, which is underreported.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print